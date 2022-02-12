Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issued By Wedbush

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of CRSR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.