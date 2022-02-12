Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Decreased by Analyst

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.20.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$114.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,427.50. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

