Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Berry by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

