Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $161.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

