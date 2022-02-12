Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

