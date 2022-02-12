Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,748.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

