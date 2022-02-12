Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

