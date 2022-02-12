Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paylocity worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $27,289,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $202.55 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

