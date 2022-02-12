Putnam Investments LLC Has $28.46 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,959 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MO stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
