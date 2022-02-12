Putnam Investments LLC Has $25.61 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $304.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.79 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average of $289.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

