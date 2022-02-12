PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $194.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.44 or 0.99883795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00021058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00368846 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

