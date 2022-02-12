Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in January

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PEMIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 6,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 million, a P/E ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 1.49. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

