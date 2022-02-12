Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AC Immune by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 287,768 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.52 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

ACIU has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

