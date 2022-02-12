Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.

Several analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $10.71 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

