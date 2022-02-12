Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,169.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $2,169.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.