Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.25

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 41113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($74.71) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($87.36) to €78.50 ($90.23) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

