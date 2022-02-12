Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

PROV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $215,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

