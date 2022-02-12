Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.