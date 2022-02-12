Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

