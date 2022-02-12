Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $27.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,584,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8,357.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 543,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

