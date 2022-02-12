ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.
Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
