Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

