Profund Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 157.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 222,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 109,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $155.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.