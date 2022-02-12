Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $10,135,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120,955 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $8,734,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

