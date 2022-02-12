Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 557,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

