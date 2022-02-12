Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter.

PSET stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

