Primas (PST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Primas has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2.15 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.77 or 0.00294087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

