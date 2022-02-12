Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.87

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.87 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 12072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91.

About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

