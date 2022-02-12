Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$62.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The firm has a market cap of C$900.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.