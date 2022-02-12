Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PDS traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. 234,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.