Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.08). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 234,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

