PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.11.

PSK opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

