PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

