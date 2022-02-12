Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 229.6% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 34,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,738. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

