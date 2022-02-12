Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 606.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PWWBF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.51. 37,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,807. Powerband Solutions has a 12-month low of 0.43 and a 12-month high of 1.24.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

