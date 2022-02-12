Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

POST stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Post by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Post by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Post by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.