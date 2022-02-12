Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.