Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 312,533 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 93.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,533 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.07 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.