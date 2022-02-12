Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $9.46 Million Investment in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Matterport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $7.87 on Friday. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Several research firms recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

