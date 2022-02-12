Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $8.26 Million Investment in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MKTW opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

MarketWise Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

