Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,697,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $350,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE TIXT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

