Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 575,000 WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $309,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $458,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,790,000.
NASDAQ:WINVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WinVest Acquisition (WINVU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU).
Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.