Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 575,000 WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $309,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $458,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,790,000.

NASDAQ:WINVU opened at $9.85 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

