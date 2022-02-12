Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 37,700 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.