Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 37,700 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

