Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

BSGA stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

