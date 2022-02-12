PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.66 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

