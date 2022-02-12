Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.