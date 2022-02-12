PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
NYSE:PHI opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.