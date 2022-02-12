PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get PLDT alerts:

NYSE:PHI opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.