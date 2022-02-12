Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $98,021.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00037973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

