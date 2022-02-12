Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of POLY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 364,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plantronics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Plantronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

