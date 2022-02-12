Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.04.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

