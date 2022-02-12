Piper Sandler Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $102.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

