Piper Sandler Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $102.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.
Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
